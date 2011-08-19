Electronics Production | August 19, 2011
Keithley Instruments signs with Nortelco Electronics
Keithley Instruments has signed a distribution agreement with Nortelco Electronics to handle sales and support of the company’s products in Sweden.
Nortelco Electronics is currently establishing a new sales office in Stockholm to handle Keithley and its other distribution clients.
The new sales office will open by October 1, 2011, under the direction of a new local sales manager. Nortelco Electronics is already established in the broadcast industry in Sweden as a distributor of Tektronix video test and related equipment from other vendors. In 2010, Keithley joined Tektronix and operates today as part of its test and measurement portfolio.
Mark Hoersten, Keithley’s vice president of business management, notes, “This distribution agreement with Nortelco Electronics allows us to provide the best support for our customers. By working as a team, Keithley and Nortelco will be able to deliver superior test and measurement solutions in the region. In this way, we can offer our customers efficient access to our products, coupled with the superior local support that Nortelco’s technical sales engineers and service organization can provide.” Nortelco Electronics is a well-known distributor in the test and measurement market in Norway and Denmark and has been representing Keithley Instruments for many years.
“Keithley Instruments has a history of innovative and significant product introductions, and it will be exciting to introduce them to all three Scandinavian markets,” notes Svein Hermansen, COO/vice president of Nortelco Electronics AS.
