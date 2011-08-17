Solon phase out module assembly in Tucson, Arizona

Solon plans a shift in its North American manufacturing strategy and is phasing out module manufacturing operations in its Tucson facility by the end of October 2011.

“We regret the near-term impact of this business decision on our employees and the Tucson community, but as a company Solon is adapting to a rapidly changing solar market,” said Dan Alcombright, President and CEO of North America for Solon. “Our mission will continue to be to provide superior solar solutions. We will continue to aggressively expand in Tucson and our other U.S. offices to support our efforts on commercial and large-scale project development, supply chain excellence, and new product development.”



“This change in operations strategy will enable us to better serve the North American market, and we will be introducing innovative new products before the end of 2011. We are committed to Tucson and the excellent talent pool that is offered here, and plan to continue to be an active part of the region’s business community from our company headquarters,” continued Mr Alcombright.



The phase out of module assembly in Tucson will result in the elimination of approximately 60 jobs out of 130 positions at the facility. The remaining jobs in sales and marketing, engineering, research and product development, project management, finance, and other support functions will continue to operate in Tucson.