NOTE increased turnover by 30%

NOTE posted a net profit for its Q3 of EUR 1.32 million. For the period January to September the company's turnover increased by 30% from EUR 86.89 million to EUR 113.13 million.

The Q3 result is slighly improved from the same period last year, when the company reached a profit of 1.17 EUR million but for this year's nine-month period January to September the company posted a loss of EUR 7.78 million compared to the profit of EUR 4.21 million for the same period last year.



The company's turnover increased from EUR 26.41 million Q3 2004 to EUR 36.51 million Q3 2005. The estimated turnover for the full-year 2005 is EUR 157.7 million.



