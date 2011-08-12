Variosystems buys land in Sri Lanka

EMS-provider Variosystems has entered a new phase in its expansion plan. The company has bought a 80'000m2 site in Sri Lanka - close to its manufacturing site in Negombo.

Variosystems (PVT) LTD., founded in 1998, employs around 300 staff today and is a 100% subsidiary of Variosystems AG. The company is acting as an 'extended workbench' for the groups manufacturing facilities in Steinach (Switzerland) and Dallas (USA).



The new building is scheduled to be fully operational in 2012/2013.