Global chip sales up 6.6% this year

The Swedish electronics magazine Elektronik i Norden reported that WSTS (World Semiconductor Trade Statistics) forecast a growth of 6.6% in the global semiconductor market this year.

With this growth the global semiconductor market will this year reach a value of $227 million. The global semiconductor market is by WSTS forecast to show a further growth of 8 percent in 2006 and 10.6 percent in 2007.



The Asian market, which accounts for more than half of the global semiconductor sales, is also the fastest growing area. Asia will this year show a growth of 16.2% in the semiconductor sales. Of course this is a result of the heavily increased electronics production for export but also the domestic market has grown significantly. For 2006 and 2007 the growth rate of chips in Asia is forecast to be 12%.