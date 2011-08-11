World telecom market for connectors stands at USD 7.4 billion

The World Telecom Market for Connectors grew 21.2% in 2010 (compared to 2009) and reached a value of nearly USD 7.4 billion, writes Bishop & Associates.

The single largest influence on the telecom/datacom market is the Internet. From 2000 to 2010, worldwide Internet usage increased from 361'000 users to almost 2 billion. In 2000, the global IP traffic equaled 95.5 Petrabytes per month, an average of 0.26 Gigabytes per user. In 2010, this traffic has increased to 21'380 Petrabytes per month, an average of 10.9 Gigabytes per user.



The second largest factor influencing the telecom/datacom market is hand-held wireless devices including cell phones, smartphones, and broadband devices. In 2010, according to the International Telecommunication Union, there was 5.3 billion mobile cellular subscriptions worldwide. That is approximately 76% of the world population.