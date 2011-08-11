Nick Wilson and the 'Italian Job Tour'

Not content with the vagaries of running an EMS company, Nick Wilson, director and co-owner of Hastings-based Wilson Process Systems (WPS), is about to get on his bike and face up to an altogether more personal quest in aid of others.

He will join 19 friends from the Hastings area to cycle more than 1'500 miles from Portsmouth to Pompeii for charity this September. The ‘Italian Job’ Tour originally aimed to raise over GBP 60k but is now looking to reach GBP 75,000.



The grateful recipient of the funds is the Association for Glycogen Storage Disease UK, a charity that offers support to sufferers of a life-threatening genetic disorder known as Pompe Disease. That’s the motivation behind the unusual and demanding route chosen for the ‘tour’ from Pompey (aka Portsmouth) to Pompeii, raising money for Pompe Disease.



“It’s an amusing play on words that translates into an arguably less-than-amusing slog on two wheels south through Europe for the best part of three weeks,” explains Mr Wilson.