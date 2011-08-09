Mirtec Europe reports growth in 1H/2011

Mirtec reports an impressive sales revenue growth for the first half of 2011 with even stronger results expected for the rest of 2011.

When asked to comment on this rate of growth, David Bennett, President of Mirtec Europe stated that: "At the half year position we are again enjoying healthy double digit growth. What is even more exciting is that traditionally, our second half is always much stronger and I know through my contact with our distributors that many have very strong pipelines for the rest of the year."