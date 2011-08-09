© ASM Assembly Systems

Siplace expands its German service team

ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (formerly Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems) continues to expand its Siplace service team.

The new service technicians, who started their work on July 1, were able to benefit from the company’s enhanced and intensified training program. Including the eight new team members, 35 service technicians in Germany alone now stand ready to help and support customers seven days a week, 24 hours a day.



After completing their training program, the eight new Siplace field service engineers are assigned to locations all over Germany in order to keep travel distances short and serve all requests for help as quickly as possible. In addition to fixing and servicing machines, the Siplace technicians help customers who want to perform their own routine maintenance to help themselves. They also offer proactive manufacturing advice.



Mathew King, who as the Siplace service product manager is in charge of Siplace’s global service training and user training: "In addition to theoretical instruction and on-the-job training, the service technicians get to know the machines from the ground up in our production facility. Thanks to their outstanding qualifications, our team members make sure that electronics manufacturers receive a level of service that’s top-of-the-line."