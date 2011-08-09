© Leoni AG

Leoni steps up expansion

Leoni raised the pace of its capital investment in the second quarter because of the booming demand in numerous areas.

The company expanded production capacity around the globe, the focal areas being expansion of wiring systems facilities in Eastern Europe, North Africa and in the NAFTA area as well as of plant for producing automotive cables in China, Europe, Morocco and Mexico. In total, the Leoni Group invested about EUR 54.8 million in the first half of 2011, equating to a 52%t increase versus the same period in 2010.



On 30 June 2011, Leoni employed 56'107 people, i.e. 5'742 more than one year earlier. The workforce increased by an overall number of 951 since the beginning of the year – with growth of 169 to 3-944 employees in Germany and of 782 to 52'163 staff outside Germany. There was new recruitment especially at facilities for producing wiring systems and automotive cables.