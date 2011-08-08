Somacis Italy plant with Nadcap AC7119/3 accreditation

Somacis Spa has achieved Nadcap AC7119/3, the new electronics HDI PCB accreditation at their plant in Castelfidardo (Italy).

There are currently but a handful of companies accredited to the AC7119/3 (HDI) requirements worldwide, and of these Somacis was the first. Furthermore, the audit at their Manfredonia plant was most successful and they have been awarded a Merit class extension up to 24 months, the maximum ever achieved.



"Being a technical reference for all our customers is a fundamental part of the Somacis mission. Since the beginning we invested in the Nadcap program in order to underline the excellence of our products and our services. Somacis was proud to be one of the two PCB companies that took part to the ETG from the beginning. It is within our DNA to be a reference and a warranty in the market sectors where service, quality and reliability are key factors", said Giovanni Tridenti, President and CEO of Somacis.



"We expend all our energies to demonstrate that we have robust quality systems that cover all the aspects of the PCB production. We are used to working with the main OEM and EMS companies from a huge variety of sectors (medical, aerospace, defence, etc.) and they are extremely demanding concerning the quality of their products", said Cristiano Bazzi, Quality Manager of Somacis.