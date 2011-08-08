Compuage distributes Foxconn products in India

India-based Compuage Infocom Ltd to distribute Foxconn's motherboards, Nettops, All-In-One computers, full OEM desktop systems, etc.

Mr Bhavesh Mehta, Director & COO at Compuage Infocom Ltd said "Foxconn is a renowned brand in the world of technology. Many people associate Foxconn with the manufacturing of Apple products. What people do not know is that Foxconn also makes its own branded components such as motherboards". "Our dynamic team is all set to overcome this challenge within a short period of time and will successfully drive Foxconn to be the leading motherboard brand in the country" continued Mr Bhavesh.



Mr Siril, Country Manager at Foxconn said, "We believe that Compuage understands the needs of the emerging channel partners in India better than anyone else in the country. That is the reason we have entrusted our business to Compuage, because we know that they are the best and only true technology distributor in the country. We will continue to offer our support and infrastructure to Compuage to help them to further strengthen the sales".