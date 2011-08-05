Orbit one adds more power to Polish factory

The Swedish EMS-company Orbit one, with facilities in Sweden, Russian and Poland, are now intent on growing in the latter.

In 2009 the Swedish EMS-provider bought Wega Electronics just outside Gdansk, Poland. Since then, the unit has become part of the Orbit One organization.



Now, higher demand leads to the need to enhance capacity. As a result of this Orbit one will add 800m2 to the existing company and also focus on a higher output.