Alexander Kocher to Elektrobit Group

Alexander Kocher (M. Sc., Electrical Engineering), 50, has been appointed President of the Automotive Business Segment and Managing Director of Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, effective latest November 1, 2011.

Alexander Kocher will transfer to EB from Wind River GmbH, a subsidiary of Intel Inc, where he has worked as Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Business Unit for the last 3 years. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kocher has worked at Continental/VDO Automotive AG, Siemens Automotive AG, Infineon Technologies AG and Siemens AG in various business management, business development and R&D management positions regarding automotive infotainment and other software and product solutions.



- Alexander Kocher has strong industry expertise in automotive software and electronics technologies and their international markets. He has also a long management experience related to R&D, software business as well as customer relationships. We believe he has the right professional background and personal capabilities to assume the leadership of EB Automotive Business Segment to develop its offering and competitiveness in the fast growing and developing automotive software market, says Jukka Harju, CEO of EB.