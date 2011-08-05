Dunkermotoren acquires Copley Motion Systems

Dunkermotoren with its headquarters in Bonndorf / Black Forest, Germany, invests in the expansion of their drive technology product portfolio and has taken over the business of CMS with its headquarters in Basildon, east of London. CMS develops and manufactures highly dynamic linear motors.

"We expand our range of solutions for existing customers and market segments<", is the explanation for the acquisition by Dunkermotoren managing director Nikolaus Gräf.



Dunkermotoren currently develops and manufactures customised solutions based on rotatory drives, namely brushless and brush-type DC motors with integrated power- and control electronics. Within a modular system, these motors are combined with specifically developed and manufactured planetary- and worm gearboxes as well as with encoders and brakes.



"Technology and product lines are logical complements. The extended product portfolio gives our globally positioned sales team the chance to offer even more comprehensive packages of service to the customer", concludes Gräf.