Who has got GBP 5 million in the piggy bank?

If you have GBP 5 million in the piggy bank and are just not sure what to spend it on, try an iPad2. Not just an ordinary iPad2, of course, but the iPad2 Gold History Edition.

Stuart Hughes’ creation is a 3G iPad2 covered in gold, diamonds and gems. Add to this a 75 million year old Ammolite and pieces of a 65 million year T-REX Dinosaur thigh bone. É voila. The madness can begin. Fortunately, "This item is of a limited edition of only 2 units to be made", the designer announced.



However, that specific iPad2 does not come with an equally impressive Smart Cover, which - some might think - is a deal breaker.