Celestica manufactures inverters for SMA

SMA Canada has released a temperature-hardened version of its Sunny Boy solar inverter. They are being manufactured by EMS-provider Celestica.

"These new inverters include all of the innovative features of the Sunny Boy, but with the ability to be deployed in colder regions," said Jurgen Krehnke, president of SMA Canada. "This directly addresses the needs of Canadian solar professionals, who require hardened devices to accommodate projects in even the most difficult climates."



The temperature-hardened Sunny Boy 5000-US, 6000-US, 7000-US and 8000-US inverters are being assembled by Canada-based EMS-provider Celestica to meet Ontario’s microFiT and FiT domestic content requirements.