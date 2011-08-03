Cooper to make NO firm offer for Laird

Cooper confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Laird PLC (Laird).

Further to the announcements by each of Cooper and Laird on 30 July and the statement by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers on 27 June 2011, Cooper confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Laird PLC (Laird).



Cooper continues to believe that there would be strategic merit in acquiring Laird but is unwilling to proceed at the price at which the Board of Laird will engage with Cooper or without being able to undertake due diligence. Consistent with its announcements on 27 July and 30 July, Cooper has elected to withdraw its interest.