Nortel completes sale of patents and patent applications

Nortel Networks Corporation's subsidiary Nortel Networks Limited (NNL), and certain of its other subsidiaries, including Nortel Networks Inc. and Nortel Networks UK Limited (in administration), have completed the sale of all of Nortel's remaining patents and patent applications to a consortium consisting of Apple, EMC, Ericsson, Microsoft, Research In Motion and Sony, for a cash purchase price of USD 4.5 billion.



As previously announced, the sale includes more than 6'000 patents and patent applications spanning wireless, wireless 4G, data networking, optical, voice, internet, service provider, semiconductors and other patents. The extensive patent portfolio touches nearly every aspect of telecommunications and additional markets as well, including Internet search and social networking.



As previously announced, Nortel does not expect that the company's common shareholders or the NNL preferred shareholders will receive any value from Nortel's creditor protection proceedings and expects that the proceedings will result in the cancellation of these equity interests.