Ericsson Selects Orbotech AOI Systems

Orbotech, S.A., the European subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., today announced that Ericsson AB has purchased three Symbion™ P36 automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for use in the post-paste printing stage of the electronics assembly manufacturing process at its Kumla, Sweden factory.

Commenting on the order, Mr. Hreidar Gestsson, Manager of Manufacturing Engineering SMA, said: “Orbotech's new solder paste AOI system was selected because it is easy to use and program and also has very high accuracy detection. These are important factors for meeting our production requirements.”



Mr. Jacob Azran, President of Orbotech, S.A., commented, “We are honored that Ericsson has selected our new AOI system after their careful evaluation. The Symbion P36 represents the next generation of inspection performance with a highly effective combination of unmatched simplicity, advanced detection and fast speed that enables manufacturers to achieve greatly improved operational efficiency and reduced costs.”