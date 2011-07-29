Insolvency measures start at Elcoteq SE

Elcoteq SE has today (July 29, 2011) been informed that the Court of Luxembourg has accepted the application for controlled management.

This decision secures the Company's current operations under the existing management and Board of Directors under the supervision of the appointed experts. Based on this decision some of Elcoteq SE's affiliates will apply for similar procedures in respective jurisdictions.



The Court has nominated Mr. Alain Rukavina (lawyer) and Mr. Paul Laplume (chartered accountant) as experts. They will also be responsible to work out the final continuation plan together with Elcoteq's Board of Directors.