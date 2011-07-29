Electronics Production | July 29, 2011
Israeli EMS provider invests in scalable Siplace SX line
EMS provider USR Electronics Systems Ltd. has made its operation more flexible by setting up the first Siplace SX production line in Israel.
USR Electronics Systems’ new line consists of three Siplace SX2 machines. The first machine is equipped with the Siplace CP20 SpeedStar high-speed head. Thanks to its Siplace MultiStar CPP head, the second machine can operate in Collect & Place or Pick & Place mode, which enables it to process an exceptionally broad component spectrum.
Both machines still have enough room for adding a second gantry in accordance with Siplace’s Capacity-on-Demand concept.
The third Siplace SX2 is configured as an end-of-line machine with one Siplace MultiStar CPP and one Siplace TwinHead.
"Our partnership with USR has developed over many years, and the company has grown significantly in the meantime," says Markus Baumann of the Siplace team in Munich, and Eyal Dickermann, the local Siplace representative in Israel, agrees: "With the current concept, USR Electronics Systems is banking once again on the latest concepts and technologies in order to be even better prepared for fluctuating markets and constantly changing customer requirements. The way USR has grown in this dynamic market is truly impressive."
Both machines still have enough room for adding a second gantry in accordance with Siplace’s Capacity-on-Demand concept.
The third Siplace SX2 is configured as an end-of-line machine with one Siplace MultiStar CPP and one Siplace TwinHead.
"Our partnership with USR has developed over many years, and the company has grown significantly in the meantime," says Markus Baumann of the Siplace team in Munich, and Eyal Dickermann, the local Siplace representative in Israel, agrees: "With the current concept, USR Electronics Systems is banking once again on the latest concepts and technologies in order to be even better prepared for fluctuating markets and constantly changing customer requirements. The way USR has grown in this dynamic market is truly impressive."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments