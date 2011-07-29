Israeli EMS provider invests in scalable Siplace SX line

EMS provider USR Electronics Systems Ltd. has made its operation more flexible by setting up the first Siplace SX production line in Israel.

USR Electronics Systems’ new line consists of three Siplace SX2 machines. The first machine is equipped with the Siplace CP20 SpeedStar high-speed head. Thanks to its Siplace MultiStar CPP head, the second machine can operate in Collect & Place or Pick & Place mode, which enables it to process an exceptionally broad component spectrum.



Both machines still have enough room for adding a second gantry in accordance with Siplace’s Capacity-on-Demand concept.



The third Siplace SX2 is configured as an end-of-line machine with one Siplace MultiStar CPP and one Siplace TwinHead.



"Our partnership with USR has developed over many years, and the company has grown significantly in the meantime," says Markus Baumann of the Siplace team in Munich, and Eyal Dickermann, the local Siplace representative in Israel, agrees: "With the current concept, USR Electronics Systems is banking once again on the latest concepts and technologies in order to be even better prepared for fluctuating markets and constantly changing customer requirements. The way USR has grown in this dynamic market is truly impressive."