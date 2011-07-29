© HTC

HTC Sensation includes Qualcomm’s MSM8260

A number of dual-core application processors have been launched beginning in first quarter of this year. With the MSM8260, however, Qualcomm has integrated an advanced dual-core application processor with an HSPA modem in one unit, deployed in the HTC Sensation phone, writes ABI Research.



ABI Research vice president of engineering James Mielke says, “Very few manufacturers can integrate a top end dual-core application processor with a leading-edge modem. With the MSM8260 Qualcomm is showing real muscle by being the first in the world to do so.”



Mielke continues, “Nvidia’s acquisition of ICERA earlier this year may show that it too believes the modem has a vital role to play in selling high end application processors in the current market.”