Electronics Production | July 28, 2011
Elcoteq files investigation request
Elcoteq SE and Elcoteq SE, Finnish Branch (Elcoteq) have today filed an investigation request to the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation.
In its investigation request Elcoteq requests to establish whether the revolving credit facility lenders or their representatives have committed gross usury or other criminal acts against Elcoteq in connection with the syndicated revolving credit facility agreement signed on November 23rd, 2009.
According to Elcoteq, it has been charged approximately 20 million Euros as expenses and fees in excess of what would have been customary in relation to a normal revolving credit facility. Additionally, Elcoteq has estimated that as a consequence of the revolving credit facility lenders' actions, it has suffered losses and damages amounting to several hundreds of millions of Euros.
The investigation request relates to the 100 million Euro revolving credit facility, which replaced the company's facility agreement entered into between the parties in 2004. In connection with the renewal of the facility, the revolving credit facility lenders demanded Elcoteq to commit to contractual terms, which are exceptional from the market practice and, according to the company's understanding, unreasonable.
In connection with the renewal of the facility in 2009, the lenders practically withheld all Elcoteq's collateral (approximately 350 million Euros) as security for the previously unsecured facility. This prevented the company from using alternative working capital funding options such as accounts receivable financing. Against granting permission for Elcoteq to sell the receivables of one of its customers, the lenders demanded a penalty interest amounting to 70 percent.
Virtually all of Elcoteq's cash funds where transferred to the lenders as a consequence of the arrangements under the facility. Additionally, Elcoteq has suffered losses and damages amounting to several hundreds of millions of Euros and has been forced to terminate the employment of nearly 20,000 employees as a consequence of being compelled to restructure its business in connection with the revolving credit facility.
After the maturity of the principal amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility (48.5 million Euros), the lenders have initiated aggressive enforcement actions against Elcoteq. These actions have caused and are causing significant damages and losses to the operations of Elcoteq and its customers. Elcoteq considers these actions unlawful and has notified the lenders that it will seek compensation for the significant losses and damages it has suffered.
According to Jorma Vanhanen, Chairman of the Board: "The terms dictated by the revolving credit facility lenders were absolutely unreasonable and under normal circumstances Elcoteq could not have agreed to such. At the time, in the end of 2009, the company had no other sources of financing available due to the financial crisis and the radical changes in the company's customer base, of which the lenders were fully aware of. We have handed over this matter to be investigated by the police for the sake of Elcoteq, its customers, employees and shareholders. The unreasonable terms of the facility and the execution thereof, totally neglecting the best interest of the company, have caused Elcoteq losses and damages of such magnitude that the existence of the company is severely endangered."
According to Elcoteq, it has been charged approximately 20 million Euros as expenses and fees in excess of what would have been customary in relation to a normal revolving credit facility. Additionally, Elcoteq has estimated that as a consequence of the revolving credit facility lenders' actions, it has suffered losses and damages amounting to several hundreds of millions of Euros.
The investigation request relates to the 100 million Euro revolving credit facility, which replaced the company's facility agreement entered into between the parties in 2004. In connection with the renewal of the facility, the revolving credit facility lenders demanded Elcoteq to commit to contractual terms, which are exceptional from the market practice and, according to the company's understanding, unreasonable.
In connection with the renewal of the facility in 2009, the lenders practically withheld all Elcoteq's collateral (approximately 350 million Euros) as security for the previously unsecured facility. This prevented the company from using alternative working capital funding options such as accounts receivable financing. Against granting permission for Elcoteq to sell the receivables of one of its customers, the lenders demanded a penalty interest amounting to 70 percent.
Virtually all of Elcoteq's cash funds where transferred to the lenders as a consequence of the arrangements under the facility. Additionally, Elcoteq has suffered losses and damages amounting to several hundreds of millions of Euros and has been forced to terminate the employment of nearly 20,000 employees as a consequence of being compelled to restructure its business in connection with the revolving credit facility.
After the maturity of the principal amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility (48.5 million Euros), the lenders have initiated aggressive enforcement actions against Elcoteq. These actions have caused and are causing significant damages and losses to the operations of Elcoteq and its customers. Elcoteq considers these actions unlawful and has notified the lenders that it will seek compensation for the significant losses and damages it has suffered.
According to Jorma Vanhanen, Chairman of the Board: "The terms dictated by the revolving credit facility lenders were absolutely unreasonable and under normal circumstances Elcoteq could not have agreed to such. At the time, in the end of 2009, the company had no other sources of financing available due to the financial crisis and the radical changes in the company's customer base, of which the lenders were fully aware of. We have handed over this matter to be investigated by the police for the sake of Elcoteq, its customers, employees and shareholders. The unreasonable terms of the facility and the execution thereof, totally neglecting the best interest of the company, have caused Elcoteq losses and damages of such magnitude that the existence of the company is severely endangered."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments