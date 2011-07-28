© Embraer

BAE Systems to provide Flight Controls to Embraer

Aircraft manufacturer Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force have selected BAE Systems to provide flight control electronics for the KC-390 military transport aircraft.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will supply flight control computers and actuator control electronics.



“This contract broadens our relationship with Embraer and we are excited about working with them to develop the flight control system for their next generation aircraft,” said Dr. Ehtisham Siddiqui, vice president and general manager of commercial avionics for BAE Systems.



“We are pleased to begin working with BAE Systems on the KC-390 flight control systems. The company’s proven experience in developing and producing fly-by-wire systems will contribute greatly to the success of this aircraft,” said Eduardo Bonini Santos Pinto, senior vice president Operations & COO , Embraer Defense and Security.



BAE Systems will be developing a full-authority digital flight control system that provides fly-by-wire flight control, integrated flight and propulsion control, aircraft center-of-gravity computation for stores and fuel contents, structural air loads alleviation, and carefree handling performance.



The company will provide software, hardware, and system design and support integration of the flight control electronics on the aircraft. Development of the system will be performed in Rochester (UK) and Johnson City (NJ / USA).