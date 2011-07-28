EI appoints new Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Warren Dannelly has been recently appointed to Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Endicott Interconnect Technologies.

In his new position, Warren Dannelly will be responsible for all of EI’s 12 direct sales force in the US and Europe, as well as the 6 US rep companies totaling 34 sales people and 7 European rep companies totaling 37 sales people. In addition, he has the field sales and operational responsibility for the EI / AVNET / IBM Secure Micro Solutions (SMS) business partnership, which today includes 33 regional offices for AVNET and 321 people.



Prior to EI, Mr Dannelly was the Director of Sales for Texas Instruments Defense Systems which was acquired by Raytheon Corporation and then Tyco Electronics Printed Circuit Group, as the Director of Sales for Aerospace and Defense.



Mr Dannelly began his career as a Quality Engineer at Texas Instruments in 1979 and advanced to Quality Manager in 1983 before becoming promoted to the Director of Quality at NTI in 1996. He also worked for the Digital Equipment Corporation as Director of Quality and became Director of Business Development in 1991.