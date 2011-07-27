Connor Solutions benefits from Regional Growth Fund

EMS-provider Connor Solutions, based in Houghton-le-Spring (UK), is one of the recipients of Regional Growth Fund money.

The future is looking bright for Wearside business, if city councillors are to be believed. A Regional Growth Fund has been secured to support large-scale investment; said to bring 1'000 new jobs to the region. One of the companies - supporting growth and new jobs in Sunderland - is EMS-provider Connor Solutions.



Councillor Bryan Charlton is quoted in the Sunderland Echo: “Another recipient of Regional Growth Fund is Connor Solutions, which is an electronics manufacturer based at Rainton Bridge. The company is set to double the size of its plant by adding 38'000sqft of new floor space and recruiting an additional 90 people over the next three years, adding to its current workforce of 150."