Former Cencorp CEO is being prosecuted

Former employees, CEO and Board Members of Cencorp are being prosecuted for a securities markets information offence and/or insider trading.

Cencorp Corporation has in a release of 1 December 2010 informed about a preliminary investigation. The preliminary investigation did not concern the company or any persons currently employed by the company or current members in its administrative bodies. All the suspected persons have denied the allegations.



According to the information given to Cencorp, the District Prosecutor has decided to prosecute some of the company’s former employees, CEO and Board Members for a securities markets information offence and/or insider trading.



The prosecution for the suspected securities markets information offence concerns the period of time from August 2005 to August 2006. The suspected persons are not currently employed by Cencorp or members in its administrative bodies.



"Cencorp is not an involved party in the matter. According to the understanding of Cencorp’s Board of Directors, the above mentioned prosecutions do not have substantial impact on the financial position of Cencorp or on the company’s operations", writes Mats Eriksson (President and CEO).