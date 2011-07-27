Tektronix acquires Optametra

Tektronix announced the acquisition of Optametra, LLC. The details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007, Optametra is focused on coherent test for 100G and beyond. Optametra launched its 40G Coherent Lightwave Signal Analyzer in March 2009 and followed up with a 100G later that same year. The company is a pioneer in coherent test, and continues to lead with products and customer support in the R&D and manufacturing spaces. The Optametra Signal Analysis Suite offers the most relevant information display, most relevant modulation formats, and widest linewidth tolerance.



“The emergence of coherent optical standards is creating a technology shift in the Communications market and new testing challenges are emerging,” said Amir Aghdaei, President of Tektronix. “Combining Optametra with our next generation of performance oscilloscopes enables us to address this market with a robust solution for our customers. It strengthens our position in Communications and Optical, building our portfolio along with Sampling Scopes and BERTScopes.”



“We’re excited to be joining Tektronix,” said Robert Marsland, President and co-founder of Optametra. “We see great opportunity in addressing these emerging challenges, and being part of Tektronix will enable us to grow.”