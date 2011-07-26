© ASM Assembly Systems

New head of Siplace’s CEE Cluster

ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (formerly Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems) has appointed Sven Buchholz the new head of Siplace’s CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) Cluster.

The 36-year-old industrial engineer joined the Siplace team already in his college years and has contributed to the success of the Siplace team in various management positions since then. Effective immediately, Buchholz will put his extensive experience with electronics manufacturers , markets, and the global Siplace organization itself to use in his new position as the head of Siplace’s Central & Eastern Europe Cluster.



Sven Buchholz started his career with the Siplace team twelve years ago while he was still attending university. After first assignments as a product manager at the headquarter in Munich, Buchholz was placed in charge of Siplace product management and marketing in China. From 2005, he was heading the service activities for central and eastern Europe in Vienna. Up to June 2011 he was responsible for the Siplace team’s global key account management in Munich.



Sven Buchholz is replacing the long-time head of Siplace Central & Eastern Europe, Johann Lackner, who is returning to Siplace headquarters in Munich after 16 years in this function. Ray Bruce, head of global Siplace CRM, has no doubt: "Sven is intimately familiar with Siplace products and markets. Colleagues and customers alike appreciate his knowledge and his skills. I am convinced that with his long-term customer experience and personal commitment he will be a valuable addition to the CEE team.