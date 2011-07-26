Electronics Production | July 26, 2011
Revenue up 6.7% sequentially for Sanmina-SCI
Sanmina-SCI's revenue for the third quarter was up 6.7% to USD 1.67 billion, compared to USD 1.57 billion in the prior quarter and up 3.0% compared to USD 1.63 billion for the same period of fiscal 2010.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2011 Highlights
GAAP operating income in the third quarter was USD 52.9 million or 3.2 percent of revenue, compared to USD 61.7 million or 3.8 percent of revenue in the third quarter fiscal 2010. GAAP net income in the third quarter was USD 7.2 million, a diluted earnings per share of $0.09, compared to USD 21.6 million, a diluted earnings per share of USD 0.26 for the same period of fiscal 2010.
Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter was USD 65.0 million or 3.9% of revenue, compared to USD 64.2 million or 3.9% of revenue in the third quarter fiscal 2010. Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter was USD 35.1 million, a diluted earnings per share of USD 0.42, compared to USD 26.6 million, a diluted earnings per share of USD 0.32 for the same period a year ago.
During the third quarter, the Company issued USD 500 million in principal amount 7% senior notes due in 2019. The proceeds of the offering, together with USD 80 million of cash on hand, were used to fund the full redemption of the USD 380 million of debt due in 2013 and USD 200 million of debt due in 2016.
During the quarter, the Company swapped the 2019 notes from a fixed to floating rate. The net effect of these transactions increased the average life of our debt from 3.4 to 5.7 years as of July 2, 2011 and is expected to reduce the Company's net interest expense in the future.
Cash and cash equivalents for the quarter ended July 2, 2011 were USD 582.8 million compared to USD 654.7 million in the prior quarter. Cash flow from operations was USD 51.3 million. Inventory turns were 7.2x. Cash cycle days were 51 days.
"We delivered nice growth in the third quarter and are pleased with our ability to expand our margins despite continued softness in the defense and aerospace market. Based on our customer forecasts, we believe demand in the short-term remains stable," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident our strategy focused on higher value added services, diversified markets and innovative technologies will continue to allow us to capitalize on opportunities with new and existing customers, and positions Sanmina-SCI for long-term growth and margin expansion."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2011 Outlook
The following forecast is for the fourth fiscal quarter ending October 1, 2011. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
- Revenue between USD 1.65-1.70 billion
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between USD 0.40-0.44
GAAP operating income in the third quarter was USD 52.9 million or 3.2 percent of revenue, compared to USD 61.7 million or 3.8 percent of revenue in the third quarter fiscal 2010. GAAP net income in the third quarter was USD 7.2 million, a diluted earnings per share of $0.09, compared to USD 21.6 million, a diluted earnings per share of USD 0.26 for the same period of fiscal 2010.
Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter was USD 65.0 million or 3.9% of revenue, compared to USD 64.2 million or 3.9% of revenue in the third quarter fiscal 2010. Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter was USD 35.1 million, a diluted earnings per share of USD 0.42, compared to USD 26.6 million, a diluted earnings per share of USD 0.32 for the same period a year ago.
During the third quarter, the Company issued USD 500 million in principal amount 7% senior notes due in 2019. The proceeds of the offering, together with USD 80 million of cash on hand, were used to fund the full redemption of the USD 380 million of debt due in 2013 and USD 200 million of debt due in 2016.
During the quarter, the Company swapped the 2019 notes from a fixed to floating rate. The net effect of these transactions increased the average life of our debt from 3.4 to 5.7 years as of July 2, 2011 and is expected to reduce the Company's net interest expense in the future.
Cash and cash equivalents for the quarter ended July 2, 2011 were USD 582.8 million compared to USD 654.7 million in the prior quarter. Cash flow from operations was USD 51.3 million. Inventory turns were 7.2x. Cash cycle days were 51 days.
"We delivered nice growth in the third quarter and are pleased with our ability to expand our margins despite continued softness in the defense and aerospace market. Based on our customer forecasts, we believe demand in the short-term remains stable," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident our strategy focused on higher value added services, diversified markets and innovative technologies will continue to allow us to capitalize on opportunities with new and existing customers, and positions Sanmina-SCI for long-term growth and margin expansion."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2011 Outlook
The following forecast is for the fourth fiscal quarter ending October 1, 2011. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
- Revenue between USD 1.65-1.70 billion
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between USD 0.40-0.44
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments