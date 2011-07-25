© Aspocomp PCB | July 25, 2011
Net sales increased to EUR 11.5 million for Aspocomp
The company expects to see a clear net sales growth in 2011. The operating result is anticipated to be higher than in 2010.
Net sales & earnings for April-June
Second-quarter net sales amounted to EUR 6.6 million, up 21 percent on 4-6/2010. The five largest customers accounted for 83 percent of net sales (82%). In geographical terms, 90 percent of net sales were generated in Europe (96%) and 10 percent in Asia (4%).
The operating result was EUR 1.2 million (1.2).
As a result of the aforementioned restructuring (“Restructuring 2011”), the Group’s net financial income amounted to EUR 1.7 million (-0.3).
As a result of the aforementioned restructuring (“Restructuring 2011”), the Group’s result for the review period was EUR 4.7 million (0.9) and earnings per share were EUR 0.08 (0.02).
Net sales & earnings for January-June
Net sales for the first half of the year amounted to EUR 11.5 million, up 17 percent on 1-6/2010. The five largest customers accounted for 81 percent of net sales (78% 1-6/2010). In geographical terms, 91 percent of net sales were generated in Europe (93%) and 9 percent in Asia (7%).
The operating result was EUR 1.6 million (1.6).
As a result of the aforementioned restructuring (“Restructuring 2011”), the Group’s net financial income amounted to EUR 1.6 million (-0.6).
As a result of the aforementioned restructuring (“Restructuring 2011”), the Group’s result was EUR 4.8 million (1.0) and earnings per share were EUR 0.08 (0.02).
Sami Holopainen, CEO comments:
Demand picked up in the first quarter of 2011 and remained brisk in the second. As the holiday season drew near, demand for quick-turn deliveries was particularly robust. Thanks to the favorable market, our net sales grew and we posted a nice operating result of EUR 1.6 million, 14 percent of net sales.
As usual, demand is expected to slacken during the holiday season, which falls in the third quarter. In addition, the bad news in the global economy dims the outlook for the rest of the year. Annual net sales are nevertheless anticipated to grow.
Net sales growth still tied up capital, as a result of which the cash flow from operations was zero. That said, cash flow is expected to rise into the black during the current quarter.
Aspocomp carried out a major restructuring in April-May, substantially improving the company’s financial position and streamlining its structure."
Personnel
During the period, Aspocomp had an average of 102 employees (97). The personnel count on June 30, 2011 was 106 (96). Of them, 75 (66) were non-salaried and 31 (30) salaried employees.
Litigations
In 2007, the French Supreme Court ordered the company to pay approximately EUR 11 million to 388 former employees of Aspocomp S.A.S. The company made the payment in 2007.
In January 2009, the Labor Court of Evreux, France ruled that the company has to pay approximately EUR 0.5 million in compensation, with interest, to a further 13 former employees. Aspocomp appealed, but the Court of Appeal of Rouen confirmed the decision in May 2010. The payment has not been made, but Aspocomp made a related provision in its 2007 financial statements.
In October 2010, Aspocomp was informed that six former employees reasserted their suspended claims in a French Court. In addition, one new claim has been made. These hearings were held in May 2011. The total amount of the claims is EUR 0.3 million. Aspocomp has not yet been informed about the court decision.
The aforementioned compensations and claims do not have a profit impact during the financial year, because Aspocomp has made a reservation in its 2007 financial statements.
There is a risk that the remaining approximately 90 employees may also institute proceedings. Under legislation that came into effect in June 2008, the statute of limitations for filing a suit is five years after the law came into effect.
Outlook
The outlook for operations in Oulu and Group’s lean cost structure enable the continuity of Aspocomp’s operations. The Group’s financial position is fair.
As operations focus on prototypes and quick-turn deliveries, it is very difficult to forecast full-year net sales. The company expects to see a clear net sales growth in 2011. The operating result is anticipated to be higher than in 2010.
Second-quarter net sales amounted to EUR 6.6 million, up 21 percent on 4-6/2010. The five largest customers accounted for 83 percent of net sales (82%). In geographical terms, 90 percent of net sales were generated in Europe (96%) and 10 percent in Asia (4%).
The operating result was EUR 1.2 million (1.2).
As a result of the aforementioned restructuring (“Restructuring 2011”), the Group’s net financial income amounted to EUR 1.7 million (-0.3).
As a result of the aforementioned restructuring (“Restructuring 2011”), the Group’s result for the review period was EUR 4.7 million (0.9) and earnings per share were EUR 0.08 (0.02).
Net sales & earnings for January-June
Net sales for the first half of the year amounted to EUR 11.5 million, up 17 percent on 1-6/2010. The five largest customers accounted for 81 percent of net sales (78% 1-6/2010). In geographical terms, 91 percent of net sales were generated in Europe (93%) and 9 percent in Asia (7%).
The operating result was EUR 1.6 million (1.6).
As a result of the aforementioned restructuring (“Restructuring 2011”), the Group’s net financial income amounted to EUR 1.6 million (-0.6).
As a result of the aforementioned restructuring (“Restructuring 2011”), the Group’s result was EUR 4.8 million (1.0) and earnings per share were EUR 0.08 (0.02).
Sami Holopainen, CEO comments:
Demand picked up in the first quarter of 2011 and remained brisk in the second. As the holiday season drew near, demand for quick-turn deliveries was particularly robust. Thanks to the favorable market, our net sales grew and we posted a nice operating result of EUR 1.6 million, 14 percent of net sales.
As usual, demand is expected to slacken during the holiday season, which falls in the third quarter. In addition, the bad news in the global economy dims the outlook for the rest of the year. Annual net sales are nevertheless anticipated to grow.
Net sales growth still tied up capital, as a result of which the cash flow from operations was zero. That said, cash flow is expected to rise into the black during the current quarter.
Aspocomp carried out a major restructuring in April-May, substantially improving the company’s financial position and streamlining its structure."
Personnel
During the period, Aspocomp had an average of 102 employees (97). The personnel count on June 30, 2011 was 106 (96). Of them, 75 (66) were non-salaried and 31 (30) salaried employees.
Litigations
In 2007, the French Supreme Court ordered the company to pay approximately EUR 11 million to 388 former employees of Aspocomp S.A.S. The company made the payment in 2007.
In January 2009, the Labor Court of Evreux, France ruled that the company has to pay approximately EUR 0.5 million in compensation, with interest, to a further 13 former employees. Aspocomp appealed, but the Court of Appeal of Rouen confirmed the decision in May 2010. The payment has not been made, but Aspocomp made a related provision in its 2007 financial statements.
In October 2010, Aspocomp was informed that six former employees reasserted their suspended claims in a French Court. In addition, one new claim has been made. These hearings were held in May 2011. The total amount of the claims is EUR 0.3 million. Aspocomp has not yet been informed about the court decision.
The aforementioned compensations and claims do not have a profit impact during the financial year, because Aspocomp has made a reservation in its 2007 financial statements.
There is a risk that the remaining approximately 90 employees may also institute proceedings. Under legislation that came into effect in June 2008, the statute of limitations for filing a suit is five years after the law came into effect.
Outlook
The outlook for operations in Oulu and Group’s lean cost structure enable the continuity of Aspocomp’s operations. The Group’s financial position is fair.
As operations focus on prototypes and quick-turn deliveries, it is very difficult to forecast full-year net sales. The company expects to see a clear net sales growth in 2011. The operating result is anticipated to be higher than in 2010.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments