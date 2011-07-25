World Micro brings solderability test system in-house

World Micro has completed the installation of its newly acquired MUST III wetting balance solderability test system. Built by U.K. based GEN3 Systems, Ltd., the balance tester was purchased from and installed by Ascentech LLC, the developer's North American distributor.

Ascentech's chief technical officer, Greg Alexander, commented "We are pleased to be able to assist World Micro enhance its ability to provide well certified products to its customers. The installed MUST III tester will provide a very effective solderability test and insure the performance for soldering for parts World Micro can supply its customers."



"It's exciting to have this critical test system installed. Many customers today demand solder testing and when they speak, we listen. Our new in-house testing capability not only greatly enhances our overall quality program, but also assures soldering performance for electronic components we supply to our customers," said Gary Beckstedt, quality director at World Micro. "I'm especially pleased that Ascentech also provided hands-on training that brought the level of expertise of our inspectors to an entirely new standard. With this new technology World Micro can now offer fully objective evidence and increased security that parts will solder according to customer's requirements," added Beckstedt.