Electronics Production | July 22, 2011
Celestica reports revenue of USD 1.83 billion for 2Q
Revenue for the second quarter (ended June 30, 2011) was USD 1.83 billion, compared to USD 1.59 billion in the second quarter of 2010.
IFRS net earnings were USD 45.7 million, or USD 0.21 per share, compared to IFRS net earnings of USD 13.0 million, or USD 0.06 per share, for the same period last year. IFRS net earnings for the second quarter of 2011 included the following recurring items, which together resulted in a USD 0.06 per share (pre-tax) charge: stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software) and restructuring charges. This aggregate (pre-tax) charge was within the range provided on April 21, 2011 of between USD 0.05-0.08 per share.
Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were USD 58.7 million, or USD 0.27 per share, compared to USD 50.4 million, or USD 0.22 per share, for the same period last year. The term adjusted net earnings is a non-IFRS measure defined as net earnings before stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software), restructuring and other charges, and gains or losses related to the repurchase of shares or debt, net of tax adjustments. Detailed IFRS financial statements and supplementary information related to adjusted net earnings and other non-IFRS measures appear at the end of this press release.
For the six months ended June 30, 2011, revenue was USD 3.63 billion, compared to USD 3.10 billion for the same period in 2010. IFRS net earnings were USD 75.7 million, or USD 0.34 per share, compared to USD 41.5 million, or USD 0.18 per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2011 were USD 113.4 million, or USD 0.52 per share, compared to USD 93.9 million, or USD 0.40 per share, for the same period in 2010.
Second Quarter Results Compared to Guidance
The company's revenue of USD 1.83 billion and adjusted net earnings of USD 0.27 per share for the second quarter of 2011 were within the company's published guidance range, announced on April 21, 2011, of revenue of USD 1.75-1.90 billion and adjusted net earnings per share of USD 0.22-0.28.
"Celestica had strong financial results in the second quarter as we delivered robust margin expansion and we achieved 15% year-over-year revenue growth," said Craig Muhlhauser, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. "New business awards from 2010 are contributing to our revenue growth and operating margins are benefiting from a favorable revenue mix and higher operating efficiencies from recently ramped programs."
"We anticipate the current global economic environment will drive continued volatility in customer demand. Despite this environment, Celestica remains focused on providing industry-leading flexibility and operational performance to support our customers' success and delivering on our 2011 revenue growth, operating margin and ROIC targets."
End Markets by Quarter
The following table sets forth revenue by end market as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:
© Celestica / Images has zoom-function.
Third Quarter of 2011 Outlook
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2011, the company anticipates revenue to be in the range of USD 1.725-1.875 billion, and adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of USD 0.23-0.29. The company expects a negative USD 0.05-0.07 per share (pre-tax) aggregate impact on an IFRS basis for the following recurring items: stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software) and restructuring charges.
Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were USD 58.7 million, or USD 0.27 per share, compared to USD 50.4 million, or USD 0.22 per share, for the same period last year. The term adjusted net earnings is a non-IFRS measure defined as net earnings before stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software), restructuring and other charges, and gains or losses related to the repurchase of shares or debt, net of tax adjustments. Detailed IFRS financial statements and supplementary information related to adjusted net earnings and other non-IFRS measures appear at the end of this press release.
For the six months ended June 30, 2011, revenue was USD 3.63 billion, compared to USD 3.10 billion for the same period in 2010. IFRS net earnings were USD 75.7 million, or USD 0.34 per share, compared to USD 41.5 million, or USD 0.18 per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2011 were USD 113.4 million, or USD 0.52 per share, compared to USD 93.9 million, or USD 0.40 per share, for the same period in 2010.
Second Quarter Results Compared to Guidance
The company's revenue of USD 1.83 billion and adjusted net earnings of USD 0.27 per share for the second quarter of 2011 were within the company's published guidance range, announced on April 21, 2011, of revenue of USD 1.75-1.90 billion and adjusted net earnings per share of USD 0.22-0.28.
"Celestica had strong financial results in the second quarter as we delivered robust margin expansion and we achieved 15% year-over-year revenue growth," said Craig Muhlhauser, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. "New business awards from 2010 are contributing to our revenue growth and operating margins are benefiting from a favorable revenue mix and higher operating efficiencies from recently ramped programs."
"We anticipate the current global economic environment will drive continued volatility in customer demand. Despite this environment, Celestica remains focused on providing industry-leading flexibility and operational performance to support our customers' success and delivering on our 2011 revenue growth, operating margin and ROIC targets."
End Markets by Quarter
The following table sets forth revenue by end market as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:
© Celestica / Images has zoom-function.
Third Quarter of 2011 Outlook
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2011, the company anticipates revenue to be in the range of USD 1.725-1.875 billion, and adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of USD 0.23-0.29. The company expects a negative USD 0.05-0.07 per share (pre-tax) aggregate impact on an IFRS basis for the following recurring items: stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software) and restructuring charges.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments