Electronics Production | July 22, 2011
LCD TV outsourcing set to double
Worldwide production of liquid crystal display televisions (LCD TV) conducted by contract manufacturers is expected to nearly double from 2010 to 2015, as plummeting prices and eroding margins force many brands to outsource their factory operations, writes IHS iSuppli.
The two major segments of the outsourced electronics business—electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers and original design manufacturer (ODM) companies—together will produce 127.9 million LCD TVs in 2015, up from 65.1 million in 2010. The EMS and ODM companies will account for 43.0% of LCD TV unit production in 2015, up from 36.2% in 2010.
“The continued growth of the LCD TV industry during the last couple of years, in spite of the economic downturn, has further intensified the competition among television brands and contract manufacturers,” said Jeffrey Wu, senior analyst for EMS and ODM at IHS. “However, even amid this growth, prices have fallen, causing profit margins to dwindle and prompting brands to increase outsourcing to achieve greater cost efficiency.”
LCD TVs clearly have become the dominant segment in the flat-panel TV market and will continue to drive growth of the flat-panel TV industry. From the 2010 to 2015 period, LCD TV shipments are projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%, expanding from 179.8 million units to 297.6 million units. In comparison, plasma television shipments will decrease from 19.6 million units to 8.6 million units, equivalent to negative 16.5% CAGR during the same period.
In order to capitalize on the growth momentum in the LCD TV industry, brands need to maintain attractive product lineups while containing their costs, Wu said.
Benefits from outsourcing LCD TVs
Beyond cost reductions, a host of other benefits can be obtained by manufacturers in outsourcing LCD TV brands, IHS iSuppli research shows.
One advantage is greater asset flexibility. A number of Japanese and South Korean brands operate LCD panel and module production plants in addition to LCD TV manufacturing facilities, which require significant capital expenditures and high overhead. These original equipment manufacturers (OEM) increasingly utilize contract manufacturers in order to improve asset flexibility, reduce headcount and contain operating expenses.
The use of contract manufacturing also mitigates the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. In particular, the Japanese yen’s appreciation by approximately 25% in the last three years has hurt the export business of Japanese brands, forcing many to resort to ODMs for lower-cost LCD TV manufacturing.
A third advantage is that EMS and ODM companies deliver an enhanced manufacturing footprint to help OEMs establish presence in the end market, allowing them to enjoy economies of scale and operate LCD TV activities across multiple locations cost effectively. Hon Hai and TPV, two of the largest LCD TV contract manufacturers, now conduct LCD TV manufacturing activities across Asia (mainly China), Eastern Europe and Latin America.
Finally, an increasing number of contract manufacturers offer vertically integrated production, delivering benefits such as cost savings and a leaner supply chain.
Among the leading Japanese brands, Toshiba has been the most aggressive in outsourcing. Sony also has been active on this front, initiating rounds of restructuring efforts in 2009 and divesting its LCD manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Slovakia, contributing to the increased use of contract manufacturers in the LCD TV industry.
IHS iSuppli previously estimated that the share of production of outsourced LCD TVs would surge to 35.1% in 2010, up from 27.5% in 2009. Further research suggests that the percentage of outsourced LCD TVs hit an all-time high in 2010 and reached 36.2%—a significant increase driven by Sony’s divestiture of its manufacturing facilities to Hon Hai, aka Foxconn.
Many troubled Japanese OEMs, including Sony, Sharp and Panasonic, may further increase their reliance on contract manufacturers in order to remain competitive in the LCD TV market.
“The continued growth of the LCD TV industry during the last couple of years, in spite of the economic downturn, has further intensified the competition among television brands and contract manufacturers,” said Jeffrey Wu, senior analyst for EMS and ODM at IHS. “However, even amid this growth, prices have fallen, causing profit margins to dwindle and prompting brands to increase outsourcing to achieve greater cost efficiency.”
LCD TVs clearly have become the dominant segment in the flat-panel TV market and will continue to drive growth of the flat-panel TV industry. From the 2010 to 2015 period, LCD TV shipments are projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%, expanding from 179.8 million units to 297.6 million units. In comparison, plasma television shipments will decrease from 19.6 million units to 8.6 million units, equivalent to negative 16.5% CAGR during the same period.
In order to capitalize on the growth momentum in the LCD TV industry, brands need to maintain attractive product lineups while containing their costs, Wu said.
Benefits from outsourcing LCD TVs
Beyond cost reductions, a host of other benefits can be obtained by manufacturers in outsourcing LCD TV brands, IHS iSuppli research shows.
One advantage is greater asset flexibility. A number of Japanese and South Korean brands operate LCD panel and module production plants in addition to LCD TV manufacturing facilities, which require significant capital expenditures and high overhead. These original equipment manufacturers (OEM) increasingly utilize contract manufacturers in order to improve asset flexibility, reduce headcount and contain operating expenses.
The use of contract manufacturing also mitigates the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. In particular, the Japanese yen’s appreciation by approximately 25% in the last three years has hurt the export business of Japanese brands, forcing many to resort to ODMs for lower-cost LCD TV manufacturing.
A third advantage is that EMS and ODM companies deliver an enhanced manufacturing footprint to help OEMs establish presence in the end market, allowing them to enjoy economies of scale and operate LCD TV activities across multiple locations cost effectively. Hon Hai and TPV, two of the largest LCD TV contract manufacturers, now conduct LCD TV manufacturing activities across Asia (mainly China), Eastern Europe and Latin America.
Finally, an increasing number of contract manufacturers offer vertically integrated production, delivering benefits such as cost savings and a leaner supply chain.
Among the leading Japanese brands, Toshiba has been the most aggressive in outsourcing. Sony also has been active on this front, initiating rounds of restructuring efforts in 2009 and divesting its LCD manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Slovakia, contributing to the increased use of contract manufacturers in the LCD TV industry.
IHS iSuppli previously estimated that the share of production of outsourced LCD TVs would surge to 35.1% in 2010, up from 27.5% in 2009. Further research suggests that the percentage of outsourced LCD TVs hit an all-time high in 2010 and reached 36.2%—a significant increase driven by Sony’s divestiture of its manufacturing facilities to Hon Hai, aka Foxconn.
Many troubled Japanese OEMs, including Sony, Sharp and Panasonic, may further increase their reliance on contract manufacturers in order to remain competitive in the LCD TV market.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments