eXception integrates Goepel’s Boundary Scan

British EMS-provider eXception EMS has simplified and integrated Boundary Scan solutions into mainstream test strategy by incorporating equipment from Goepel electronic into a Teradyne test station.

Several of eXception’s volume Boundary Scan applications use ICT as part of the test strategy and combining ICT with Boundary Scan gives operational and cost benefits. eXception are migrating applications to this platform and making advanced Boundary Scan a standard part of their test strategy and investigating using emulation technology (including GOEPEL electronic’s VarioTAP solution) to improve programming times and functional test coverage at ICT.



“The past few years have experienced a maturing of the Boundary Scan market. We are now seeing Boundary Scan test used across a broad range of the products we make rather than just niche applications”, says Adam White, Technical Director - eXception EMS. “We have grown our Boundary Scan capability with this change by investing in training and more TAP controllers”.