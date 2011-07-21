AQ Wiring starts fiscal year positive in terms of profit and growth

AQ Wiring is looking to continue the positive development into the second half of their fiscal year.

Evertiq had a quick chat with CEO Claes Mellgren about the company. Although the company was affected by the bankruptcy of a customer, the overall result was very positive. "We reported more than 20% growth as well as a positive financial result. We expect the second half of our fiscal year to continue as positive as the first half has started", said Mr Mellgren.



The Polish location in Lodz - since 2008 - the headquarter for AQ Wiring Systems - is the largest of the manufacturing locations. Although investments are planned this year, it will not be on a grand scale.