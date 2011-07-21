Nordson to acquire Value Plastics

Nordson has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Value Plastics. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Value Plastics employs approximately 75 people. The transaction is expected to close during Nordson’s fourth fiscal quarter.

“Value Plastics has generated outstanding growth over an extended period by providing differentiated, single-use, precision molded plastic components that are delivered through a highly efficient sales process and supported by exceptional customer service. This model represents the same highly successful approach that we employ within our Nordson EFD product line today,” said Nordson President and CEO Michael F. Hilton.



“In addition, Value Plastics supports Nordson’s strategic objective of building upon our medical and life sciences platform and complements our existing growing positions in biomaterial delivery devices and medical device assembly. Value Plastics is an ideal addition to the Nordson portfolio, where our global reach and infrastructure will provide opportunities to leverage the business’ profitable growth beyond its primary domestic markets served and into general industrial markets. In line with this strategy, Value Plastics will operate as part of Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment, which operates on a global basis.”



The USD 250 million purchase price, subject to adjustment as provided in the purchase agreement, will be financed with availability under an existing USD 400 million revolving credit facility. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Nordson’s earnings in the first full year of acquisition.