Another Foxconn worker 'falls to death'

A worker at Foxconn's Shenzhen manufacturing complex has fallen to his death, the latest in a series of apparent suicides in the past two years.

The 21-year-old employee fell from the sixth floor of a factory dormitory in Shenzhen, local media reports. The employee apparently joined Foxconn on June 27, 2011.



Foxconn Vice President Terry Cheng is cited in a Focus Taiwan article as saying: "Based on my preliminary understanding, the employee is not a staff on the production line, but works as an operator in our research department. The employee is still under a training program and has just worked overtime for only two hours during the past 20 days, so we think it is irrelevant to working pressure."