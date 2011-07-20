Logitech acquires Mirial

Logitech has acquired Mirial, a Milan (Italy) based provider of personal and mobile video conferencing solutions. Mirial will be integrated into Logitech’s LifeSize division.

“The advent of mobile devices has created a new anytime, anywhere office environment – burdening businesses with a fresh set of communications needs and challenges,” said Gerald P. Quindlen, Logitech president and chief executive officer.



“Acquiring Mirial makes Logitech uniquely positioned to address these needs by equipping businesses with a complete HD video conferencing solution spanning the mobile device to the desktop to the conference room. This acquisition is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to make video communication as ubiquitous as voice-only calls are today.”