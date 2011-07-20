© AT&S PCB | July 20, 2011
AT&S forecasting a successful financial year
Automotive business is up significantly compared with the first quarter of the financial year 2010/11. Mobile Devices got off to a modest start as a result of delays in new product launches by leading manufacturers.
With good capacity utilisation now in place, AT&S expects a satisfactory performance as the current financial year progresses.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the first quarter 2011/12 came to EUR 4.4m with sales revenues of EUR 110.46m.
"The Tsunami in Japan combined with delays in development projects for the next-generation of Mobile Devices has affected the whole industry," explains CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. "However, our Automotive business has performed very satisfactorily, and we expect the trend to continue. There are also growth rates in the Industrial business. In Mobile Devices, the seasonal fluctuation is back. Furthermore, shortages of certain components have delayed the schedule for planned production ramp-ups."
© AT&S
Despite the restrained growth, Gerstenmayer is confident in achieving the targets for the current financial year.
"One good sign is that the growth trend remains unchanged in all the markets in which we operate. Another advantage is that as a result of its recent investments in HDI production capacity, AT&S is extremely well positioned to meet the strong demand that is emerging.The first quarter presented AT&S with serious challenges. However, as our loading increased due to additional projects, our levels of capacity utilisation in our plants will be high in the coming quarters. Taking into account the forecasts of our customers, we expect that we can make good the shortfall in the next quarters to come. We have therefore no reason to revise our outlook for the financial year 2011/12."
Infotainment applications drive growth in the Automotive business
"We see the ongoing increase in demand for HDI printed circuit boards in new entertainment, infotainment and navigation systems in cars. The substitution of ceramic through PCBs opens up a new area of applications for AT&S in regards to transmission control", according to Gerstenmayer.
AT&S does research in the field of biocompatible materials
AT&S has won the 2011 TRIGOS Award for Styria for its contribution to the BRIC (BioResorbable Implants for Children) project. AT&S is a partner with the Laura Bassi Centre in the development of new materials for implants used in helping to heal broken bones in children. The research team's work is focused on the development of alternative, biocompatible materials. AT&S benefits from the project by gaining knowledge and expertise in connection with electronic devices used by human beings.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the first quarter 2011/12 came to EUR 4.4m with sales revenues of EUR 110.46m.
"The Tsunami in Japan combined with delays in development projects for the next-generation of Mobile Devices has affected the whole industry," explains CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. "However, our Automotive business has performed very satisfactorily, and we expect the trend to continue. There are also growth rates in the Industrial business. In Mobile Devices, the seasonal fluctuation is back. Furthermore, shortages of certain components have delayed the schedule for planned production ramp-ups."
© AT&S
Despite the restrained growth, Gerstenmayer is confident in achieving the targets for the current financial year.
"One good sign is that the growth trend remains unchanged in all the markets in which we operate. Another advantage is that as a result of its recent investments in HDI production capacity, AT&S is extremely well positioned to meet the strong demand that is emerging.The first quarter presented AT&S with serious challenges. However, as our loading increased due to additional projects, our levels of capacity utilisation in our plants will be high in the coming quarters. Taking into account the forecasts of our customers, we expect that we can make good the shortfall in the next quarters to come. We have therefore no reason to revise our outlook for the financial year 2011/12."
Infotainment applications drive growth in the Automotive business
"We see the ongoing increase in demand for HDI printed circuit boards in new entertainment, infotainment and navigation systems in cars. The substitution of ceramic through PCBs opens up a new area of applications for AT&S in regards to transmission control", according to Gerstenmayer.
AT&S does research in the field of biocompatible materials
AT&S has won the 2011 TRIGOS Award for Styria for its contribution to the BRIC (BioResorbable Implants for Children) project. AT&S is a partner with the Laura Bassi Centre in the development of new materials for implants used in helping to heal broken bones in children. The research team's work is focused on the development of alternative, biocompatible materials. AT&S benefits from the project by gaining knowledge and expertise in connection with electronic devices used by human beings.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments