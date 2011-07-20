AT&S forecasting a successful financial year

© AT&S

Automotive business is up significantly compared with the first quarter of the financial year 2010/11. Mobile Devices got off to a modest start as a result of delays in new product launches by leading manufacturers.

With good capacity utilisation now in place, AT&S expects a satisfactory performance as the current financial year progresses.Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the first quarter 2011/12 came to EUR 4.4m with sales revenues of EUR 110.46m."The Tsunami in Japan combined with delays in development projects for the next-generation of Mobile Devices has affected the whole industry," explains CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. "However, our Automotive business has performed very satisfactorily, and we expect the trend to continue. There are also growth rates in the Industrial business. In Mobile Devices, the seasonal fluctuation is back. Furthermore, shortages of certain components have delayed the schedule for planned production ramp-ups."Despite the restrained growth, Gerstenmayer is confident in achieving the targets for the current financial year."One good sign is that the growth trend remains unchanged in all the markets in which we operate. Another advantage is that as a result of its recent investments in HDI production capacity, AT&S is extremely well positioned to meet the strong demand that is emerging.The first quarter presented AT&S with serious challenges. However, as our loading increased due to additional projects, our levels of capacity utilisation in our plants will be high in the coming quarters. Taking into account the forecasts of our customers, we expect that we can make good the shortfall in the next quarters to come. We have therefore no reason to revise our outlook for the financial year 2011/12.""We see the ongoing increase in demand for HDI printed circuit boards in new entertainment, infotainment and navigation systems in cars. The substitution of ceramic through PCBs opens up a new area of applications for AT&S in regards to transmission control", according to Gerstenmayer.AT&S has won the 2011 TRIGOS Award for Styria for its contribution to the BRIC (BioResorbable Implants for Children) project. AT&S is a partner with the Laura Bassi Centre in the development of new materials for implants used in helping to heal broken bones in children. The research team's work is focused on the development of alternative, biocompatible materials. AT&S benefits from the project by gaining knowledge and expertise in connection with electronic devices used by human beings.