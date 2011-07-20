Manncorp installs SMT turnkey line at Oven Industries

© Oven Industries

Oven Industries has joined the growing number of OEMs taking PCB assembly in-house. The company, based in Mechanicsburg (PA / USA), recently acquired a Manncorp turnkey line.

Oven Industries is to in-house assemble the circuit boards for its numerous products used in temperature monitoring, sensing and control. A sister company that also uses the line builds small vacuum ovens found in medical equipment.Oven Industries’ turnkey equipment includes Manncorp’s MC-1400 automatic stencil printer, the MC Series dual-head 7'000 cph pick and place, CR5000F 5-zone lead-free reflow oven, and CT series inspection conveyor. These machines populate approximately 50 different board types with an average of 80 components.“That throughput number,” according to Sales & Marketing Manager Richard Goodhart, “has been increasing almost daily. That’s why we wanted a pick and place with plenty of flexibility and feeder space. The MC gives exactly what we need. It also helped us attain international quality control recognition with certification from AS/EN/JISQ9100 - Revision B and ISO 9001:2008.Mr Goodhart stated that Manncorp came into the picture after his company looked into used equipment. “They proved that we could own their line for less than pre-owned. What’s more, their tech even trained our people to run it without new hires.”Oven Industries Inc. personnel, from left, Josh Newell, SMT Technician, Sukhdev Sanga, SMT Engineer and Michael Carlini, President /