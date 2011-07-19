David Fletcher joins eXception VAR

David Fletcher has joined eXception VAR as Strategic Account Manager. He comes from STI where he was Sales Manager - Supply Chain.

Mr Fletcher will be part of the eXception VAR sales team led by Rob Philips, Service Director. Rob Philips commented "David brings over 20 years experience in senior Electronics Sales and Business Development roles, and a track record of creating value for customers across a range of sectors including Aerospace & Defence and Automotive. David's consultative sales skills complement our customer focussed culture, and I look forward to introducing him to our customers."



His's focus will be to further develop eXception PCB's growing customer community in Northern UK and Germany, areas where our combination of Printed Circuit Board and Supply Chain Solutions are enabling customers to innovate commercially and technically to drive business opportunities.



Mark O'Connor, MD of eXception EMS & VAR, comments "David's decision to join us is another endorsement of our strategy to provide the market with the most comprehensive portfolio of PCB and SCM solutions."