Printca and Terma sign strategic partnership

Printca and Terma sign a strategic partnership agreement on close cooperation between the two high-tech companies with activities within space, defense, and security.

The Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Lene Espersen is pleased about the agreement: "l find it positive that Terma and Printca have entered into the partnership agreement enabling them to manage the strong international competition. The exports generate growth and welfare in Denmark".



During recent years, Printca has increased deliveries to Terma of advanced electronics such as highly reliable circuit boards for Terma's radar systems and space technology. The partners also look into the possibilities of Printca delivering to Terma's electronics manufacturing for the U.S. fighter aircraft F-35.



The strengthened cooperation has been formalized by the Memorandum of Understanding.



Printca has 70 employees at their manufacturing location in Aalborg (Denmark).