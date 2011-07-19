PCB | July 19, 2011
EDA revenue increased 16% YoY in 1Q/2011
The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 16% for 1Q/2011 to USD 1446.4 million, compared to USD 1247.0 million in 1Q/2010, writes the EDA Consortium (EDAC)
Sequential EDA revenue for Q1 2011 decreased 4.1% compared to Q4 2010, while the four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 14.2%.
“First quarter 2011 results represent a significant increase in all product categories compared to Q1 2010, with CAE, PCB & MCM, IC Physical Design & Verification, and SIP all showing double digit increases,” said Wally Rhines, EDAC chair and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “Geographically, all regions realized increased revenue in Q1 2011 compared to Q1 2010, with the Americas, Japan, and Asia/Pacific regions posting double digit increases.”
Companies that were tracked employed 26'457 professionals in 1Q/2011, a decrease of 1.2% compared to the 26'767 people employed in 4Q/2010, but up 1.4% compared to 1Q/2010.
Revenue by product category
The largest category, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of USD 530.6 million in 1Q/2011. This represents a 15.7% increase over 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 12.9%.
IC Physical Design & Verification revenue increased to USD 318.5 million in 1Q/2011, a 16.1% increase compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 7.6%.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of USD 140.4 million represents an increase of 28.3% compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 14.9%.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled USD 371.4 million in 1Q/2011, a 15.7% increase compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 27.9%.
Services revenue was USD 85.6 million in 1Q/2011, an increase of 2.2% compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average decreased 2.1%.
Revenue by region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased USD 602.4 million of EDA products and services in 1Q/2011, an increase of 22.2% compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 12.8%.
Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) was up 7.8% in 1Q/2011 compared to 1Q/2010 on revenues of USD 241.8 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 7.9%.
First quarter 2011 revenue from Japan increased 17.7% to USD 295.3 million compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 6.9%.
The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to USD 307.0 million in 1Q/2011, a 10% increase compared to the same quarter in 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 31.7%.
“First quarter 2011 results represent a significant increase in all product categories compared to Q1 2010, with CAE, PCB & MCM, IC Physical Design & Verification, and SIP all showing double digit increases,” said Wally Rhines, EDAC chair and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “Geographically, all regions realized increased revenue in Q1 2011 compared to Q1 2010, with the Americas, Japan, and Asia/Pacific regions posting double digit increases.”
Companies that were tracked employed 26'457 professionals in 1Q/2011, a decrease of 1.2% compared to the 26'767 people employed in 4Q/2010, but up 1.4% compared to 1Q/2010.
Revenue by product category
The largest category, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of USD 530.6 million in 1Q/2011. This represents a 15.7% increase over 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 12.9%.
IC Physical Design & Verification revenue increased to USD 318.5 million in 1Q/2011, a 16.1% increase compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 7.6%.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of USD 140.4 million represents an increase of 28.3% compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 14.9%.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled USD 371.4 million in 1Q/2011, a 15.7% increase compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 27.9%.
Services revenue was USD 85.6 million in 1Q/2011, an increase of 2.2% compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average decreased 2.1%.
Revenue by region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased USD 602.4 million of EDA products and services in 1Q/2011, an increase of 22.2% compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 12.8%.
Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) was up 7.8% in 1Q/2011 compared to 1Q/2010 on revenues of USD 241.8 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 7.9%.
First quarter 2011 revenue from Japan increased 17.7% to USD 295.3 million compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 6.9%.
The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to USD 307.0 million in 1Q/2011, a 10% increase compared to the same quarter in 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 31.7%.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments