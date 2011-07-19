© Flextronics

Flextronics adds 400 jobs in Newmarket

Flextronics to create approximately 400 jobs to ramp production of MEMC solar panels being manufactured at its facility in Newmarket (Ontario).

The job creation is a direct result of the 60% domestic content requirement of Ontario's Feed-in Tariff (FIT) Program. MEMC and Flextronics' panel manufacturing facility signals a long-term investment in the region to help facilitate a sustainable green economy for the foreseeable future.



In addition to job creation through investments in solar panel and racking manufacturing, SunEdison's Toronto office has grown from two full-time employees in November 2009 to more than 50 employees engaged in the delivery of both ground-mount and rooftop solar projects across the province.



"We are very pleased to be expanding the number of green jobs in the Town of Newmarket through the partnership with global leaders in renewable energy such as MEMC and SunEdison," said E.C. Sykes, President, Industrial and Emerging Industries at Flextronics. "We are committed to providing clean tech manufacturing solutions and we look forward to contributing to the growth of the Cleantech industry here in Ontario."