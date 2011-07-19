© iFixit Electronics Production | July 19, 2011
Teardown of a Droid3
After various iterations and special editions of the original Droid, a worthy successor has finally arrived! The third Droid to hail from the halls of Motorola -- smartly named Droid3 -- hosts several new hardware improvements over the older models.
Whereas the Droid2's CPU was based on the same ARM Cortex A8 core as the original Droid, the third generation features a dual-core 1GHz ARM Cortex A9 CPU -- a proper processor upgrade. Other notable improvements include an 8MP rear camera, all-new front camera, 5-row staggered keyboard, and 4" qHD display.
© iFixit / And yet even with all the techno upgrades, Motorola paid no attention to the repairability of the Droid3. You still have to take apart the whole phone in order to access the display and glass, a procedure hampered by Torx screws and glue that are used to hold everything together.
Consequently, the Droid3 received a mid-pack 6 out of 10 repairability score, having been given some brownie points for an easily-replaceable battery and for a straightforward (albeit time-consuming) disassembly process.
Highlights:
Whoa! This Droid has a SIM card! A lack of SIM cards in earlier Droids severely hampered international use of Verizon's network. This SIM enables the Droid3 to be used almost anywhere in the world.
Although now you're free to roam about the world with your Droid, a very attention-grabbing informational card included with the phone indicates that roaming data charges might be as high as USD 20.48 per MB!
Motorola likes to hide screws and latches beneath labels, making opening the phone a rather sticky affair.
The speaker assembly uses pressure contacts to transmit data to both the speaker and the antenna. Interestingly, a hole through the motherboard allows sound to pass through for better transmission to the outside of the phone.
We like the offset keys on the Droid3's new 5-row slide-out QWERTY keyboard, but the keys feel cheaper in quality than the original keyboard.
As with its predecessors, the display assembly in this Droid is very difficult to access. You have to take apart the whole phone (including peeling off the keyboard) if you want to change your broken display.
An Atmel MXT224E capacitive touchscreen controller can be found within the front panel -- the same chip found on several other electronic gadgets, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab.
The main ICs on the front side of the motherboard include:
- Qualcomm MDM6600 supporting HSPA+ speeds of up to 14.4 Mbps
- SanDisk SDIN4C2 16GB MLC NAND flash
- Elpida B4064B2PB-8D-F 512MB RAM
- TI OMAP 4430 CPU (hidden underneath the Elpida RAM)
- Triquint TQM7M5013 Linear Power Amplifier
- Kionix KXTF9 11425 1411 three-axis accelerometer
- Qualcomm PM8028 chip that works in conjunction with the Qualcomm MDM6600 to provide wireless data connection
- Hynix H8BCS0QG0MMR memory MCP containing Hynix DRAM and STM flash
-----
As always, credit where it is due. More can be found here.
© iFixit / And yet even with all the techno upgrades, Motorola paid no attention to the repairability of the Droid3. You still have to take apart the whole phone in order to access the display and glass, a procedure hampered by Torx screws and glue that are used to hold everything together.
Consequently, the Droid3 received a mid-pack 6 out of 10 repairability score, having been given some brownie points for an easily-replaceable battery and for a straightforward (albeit time-consuming) disassembly process.
Highlights:
Whoa! This Droid has a SIM card! A lack of SIM cards in earlier Droids severely hampered international use of Verizon's network. This SIM enables the Droid3 to be used almost anywhere in the world.
Although now you're free to roam about the world with your Droid, a very attention-grabbing informational card included with the phone indicates that roaming data charges might be as high as USD 20.48 per MB!
Motorola likes to hide screws and latches beneath labels, making opening the phone a rather sticky affair.
The speaker assembly uses pressure contacts to transmit data to both the speaker and the antenna. Interestingly, a hole through the motherboard allows sound to pass through for better transmission to the outside of the phone.
We like the offset keys on the Droid3's new 5-row slide-out QWERTY keyboard, but the keys feel cheaper in quality than the original keyboard.
As with its predecessors, the display assembly in this Droid is very difficult to access. You have to take apart the whole phone (including peeling off the keyboard) if you want to change your broken display.
An Atmel MXT224E capacitive touchscreen controller can be found within the front panel -- the same chip found on several other electronic gadgets, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab.
The main ICs on the front side of the motherboard include:
- Qualcomm MDM6600 supporting HSPA+ speeds of up to 14.4 Mbps
- SanDisk SDIN4C2 16GB MLC NAND flash
- Elpida B4064B2PB-8D-F 512MB RAM
- TI OMAP 4430 CPU (hidden underneath the Elpida RAM)
- Triquint TQM7M5013 Linear Power Amplifier
- Kionix KXTF9 11425 1411 three-axis accelerometer
- Qualcomm PM8028 chip that works in conjunction with the Qualcomm MDM6600 to provide wireless data connection
- Hynix H8BCS0QG0MMR memory MCP containing Hynix DRAM and STM flash
-----
As always, credit where it is due. More can be found here.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments