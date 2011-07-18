Huawei under investigation by Swedish immigration service

Chinese telecom company Huawei is under investigation from the Swedish immigration service, Migrationsverket. The authorities have received information that the company is issuing work permits under the wrong conditions.

The Swedish TV-channel TV4 says that Huawei is being accused of sending Chinese workers to Sweden and then from there onwards to the rest of Europe. According to the union this problem is known. Some people have arrived in Sweden and then been sent off to the Baltic countries, for example.



Huawei has replied through the chief of sales, Fredrik Wennerstrand, who says that this is part of projects that run through different countries and that experts from China are allowed to work in other countries for a shorter duration of time. He also says that Sweden is not a transit-country.