Electronics Production | July 18, 2011
Plexus strengthens its European leadership team
EMS-provider Plexus has named Jürgen Seibert as Senior Director Business Development EMEA.
In this position the 49 year old Dipl.-Wirt.-Ing. (FH) qualified engineer will implement Plexus growth strategy for the EMEA (Europe Middle East and Africa) region.
A key focus of this position will be new customer acquisition in the DACH region. Mr Seibert will also lead Plexus European business development and marketing team, to promote economic success in all targeted markets. Mr Seibert will also work closely with Chris Griffin, Senior Director Customer Management EMEA.
As leader of the European business development team, Mr Seibert will be responsible for supporting the success of growing the Design Centers in Darmstadt (Germany) and Livingston (Scotland) as well as the global manufacturing facilities, including Kelso (Scotland) and Oradea (Romania).
Jürgen Seibert has worked within the electronics industry for 25 years including 12 years specializing in the EMS industry. During this time he has held various management positions and has been responsible for European business development and account management within global EMS providers.
“As part of the European Management Team I am keen to promote the presence of Plexus in the EMEA region successfully” explained Jürgen Seibert, Senior Director Business Development EMEA. I am looking forward to this new challenge, within this global EMS leader which is an honor for me. I will work specifically to ensure that our customers benefit from our unique value-stream service model and receive a very high standard of quality in the realization of their electronic products”
Steve Frisch, Regional President EMEA at Plexus, continued: „We are delighted that we have secured Jürgen Seibert for this strategically important position. His deep knowledge and years of experience in the electronics industry brings great value to our European leadership team. His leadership skills and his strong track record will significantly contribute to continuing the growth of our business in Europe. "
A key focus of this position will be new customer acquisition in the DACH region. Mr Seibert will also lead Plexus European business development and marketing team, to promote economic success in all targeted markets. Mr Seibert will also work closely with Chris Griffin, Senior Director Customer Management EMEA.
As leader of the European business development team, Mr Seibert will be responsible for supporting the success of growing the Design Centers in Darmstadt (Germany) and Livingston (Scotland) as well as the global manufacturing facilities, including Kelso (Scotland) and Oradea (Romania).
Jürgen Seibert has worked within the electronics industry for 25 years including 12 years specializing in the EMS industry. During this time he has held various management positions and has been responsible for European business development and account management within global EMS providers.
“As part of the European Management Team I am keen to promote the presence of Plexus in the EMEA region successfully” explained Jürgen Seibert, Senior Director Business Development EMEA. I am looking forward to this new challenge, within this global EMS leader which is an honor for me. I will work specifically to ensure that our customers benefit from our unique value-stream service model and receive a very high standard of quality in the realization of their electronic products”
Steve Frisch, Regional President EMEA at Plexus, continued: „We are delighted that we have secured Jürgen Seibert for this strategically important position. His deep knowledge and years of experience in the electronics industry brings great value to our European leadership team. His leadership skills and his strong track record will significantly contribute to continuing the growth of our business in Europe. "
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments