Plexus strengthens its European leadership team

EMS-provider Plexus has named Jürgen Seibert as Senior Director Business Development EMEA.

In this position the 49 year old Dipl.-Wirt.-Ing. (FH) qualified engineer will implement Plexus growth strategy for the EMEA (Europe Middle East and Africa) region.



A key focus of this position will be new customer acquisition in the DACH region. Mr Seibert will also lead Plexus European business development and marketing team, to promote economic success in all targeted markets. Mr Seibert will also work closely with Chris Griffin, Senior Director Customer Management EMEA.



As leader of the European business development team, Mr Seibert will be responsible for supporting the success of growing the Design Centers in Darmstadt (Germany) and Livingston (Scotland) as well as the global manufacturing facilities, including Kelso (Scotland) and Oradea (Romania).



Jürgen Seibert has worked within the electronics industry for 25 years including 12 years specializing in the EMS industry. During this time he has held various management positions and has been responsible for European business development and account management within global EMS providers.



“As part of the European Management Team I am keen to promote the presence of Plexus in the EMEA region successfully” explained Jürgen Seibert, Senior Director Business Development EMEA. I am looking forward to this new challenge, within this global EMS leader which is an honor for me. I will work specifically to ensure that our customers benefit from our unique value-stream service model and receive a very high standard of quality in the realization of their electronic products”



Steve Frisch, Regional President EMEA at Plexus, continued: „We are delighted that we have secured Jürgen Seibert for this strategically important position. His deep knowledge and years of experience in the electronics industry brings great value to our European leadership team. His leadership skills and his strong track record will significantly contribute to continuing the growth of our business in Europe. "