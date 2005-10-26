Quadros appointed Kevin Pope

Kevin Pope has been appointed by Quadros as general manager for the U.K. and Ireland.

Kevin Pope worked recently such as managing director of OSE Systems UK and sales manager at Interpeak in the US before returning to the U.K.



Tom Barrett, CEO of Quadros Systems, welcomed Pope's and siad, "Kevin's experience directly complements the unique strength of the RTXC Quadros operating system to operate in a convergent environment. Having provided solutions to many of the UK's leading DSP and microcontroller customers in the past few years, Kevin knows the developers and understands the complex needs of this new era in embedded system design."